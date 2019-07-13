Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final Live Score, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Tennis Live Score: Time to etch names in history

Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles Final Tennis Live Score, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Tennis Live Updates: 23-time-Grand-Slam-winner Serena Williams will be up against 2018 French Open winner Simon Halep in the Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final on Saturday in Centre Court at Wimbledon, aiming to win her 8th Wimbledon title.

Serena had made it to the final last year in Wimbledon where she had lost to Angelique Kerber, but she is again back on track to equal Margaret Court’s record of winning 24 Grand Slams in Singles format. The Romanian is on her path, who is looking for her maiden Wimbledon title, after her first Grand Slam win last year in Paris. Both of them are in immense form, beating their opponents in the semi-final stages in straight seets, as 11th seed Serena trounced on Barbora Strycova by 6-1 6-2, and 7th seed Halep defeated Elina Svitolina by 6-1 6-3.

On her way to the semi-final, Serena defeated 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro, Alison Riske, and Strycova, while Halep defeated 15-year-old wonderkid Cori Gauff, Zhang Shuai and 8th seed Svitolina to reach the final.

Scroll below for LIVE UPDATES: