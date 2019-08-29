US Open: Karolina Pliskova, Ash Barty advance to next round, Venus Williams crashes out

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina knocked Venus Williams out of the US Open on Wednesday to reach the third round despite a heroic defensive effort from the 39-year-old former champion. Trailing 5-3 in the second set, seven-times Grand Slam champion Williams saved five match points to hold serve in a dramatic 22-point game.

Advertising

The 24-year-old Ukrainian, who has reached the fourth round of the US Open for the past two years, struggled to convert break points throughout the match, winning just four out of 17.

Svitolina, who beat Williams in the first round at Roland Garros this year, called the American an “inspiration.”

“I had to stay very focused,” said the 24-year-old Ukrainian. “She’s a very experienced player so she knows how to handle (these) moments. You have to earn almost every point. You have to step up your game. If you give her short ball she always takes it on. So you have to be aware.”

Advertising

Williams said that while she was sad to leave the tournament so early, there were a lot of positives to take from the match. “I served well and I played well. She played well. There’s a lot for me to build on from there,” Williams told a news conference.

Barty battles past Lauren Davis into third round

Second seed Ash Barty fought off a stiff challenge at the end of the second set to beat American Lauren Davis 6-2 7-6(2) and reach the third round of the US Open on Wednesday. The French Open champion came to the net to great effect, proving the more aggressive player as she used her slice to dictate the pace of the contest and fired 35 winners, 22 more than her opponent.

“There were parts of my game that I still want to clean up,” Barty said after the match. “I had to hit a lot of balls tonight, it was extremely tough.”

Davis mounted a fierce defensive effort, saving 14 of 18 break points the Australian earned and had a set point herself at 5-4 in the second stanza at Louis Armstrong Stadium. But she was not immune to the intense pressure of the match, kicking a tennis ball into the stands in frustration after knocking it into the net at 5-6 in the second set to give Barty the advantage.

Barty ultimately battled through to a tiebreak and secured the victory when the American went wide with a forehand at the end of another lengthy rally. Avoiding a third set was a bonus for Barty, who would have been looking to conserve as much energy as possible for a campaign she hopes will go deep into the second week.

Next up for the world number two is a meeting with either Maria Sakkari of Greece or China’s Peng Shuai on Friday, when victory would take her into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for only the second time.

“There’s always room for improvement every single match that you play,” said Barty. “I think that’s the beauty of this sport: now that I’m still alive in the tournament, I get an opportunity to do that in my next round.”

Pliskova overpowers Bolkvadze under the roof

Karolina Pliskova put on a serving masterclass to defeat Mariam Bolkvadze 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday and advance to the US Open third round. The towering third-seeded Czech pounded nine aces and won 90 percent of her first-serve points at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which had its retractable roof closed due to rain.

World number 202 Bolkvadze, who was playing only her second main-draw match at a Grand Slam, appeared to struggle with nerves in a one-sided opening set. Pliskova fired a blistering backhand winner to convert her fourth break point opportunity in the second set and extinguish any hope of a comeback by the Georgian qualifier.

The 27-year-old, who is known for being a perfectionist, said she is learning to be kinder to herself. “It can be tough because sometimes I don’t want to miss anything, even when I make some good winners I just still find something … it was maybe not that clean,” she told reporters.

“But with the years and with some experience, it makes me feel better about it and just let some things go, which I was not able to do before. So even if the shot is not perfect or if it’s perfect, it’s the past now. Just keep forgetting things and start over again on the next point. That’s what is happening with me right now.”

Former world number one Pliskova is still searching for her maiden Grand Slam title and the speedy US Open hard courts, where she reached the final in 2016, could provide her best opportunity.

Next up for Pliskova is a third-round clash with either Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Keys sails through to third round

Madison Keys eased through to the US Open third round, recovering from a slow start and an early loss of serve to beat China’s Zhu Lin 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday. The 10th-seeded Keys, who lost in the 2017 US Open final to fellow American Sloane Stephens, struck 31 winners in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Zhu, who exited the first three Grand Slams of the year in the first round, converted two of three break point opportunities but struggled to cause problems for her opponent.

“I think she came out and she was playing really well,” Keys said of Zhu. “I just kind of stuck to my game and knew that I’d have an opportunity and stayed calm.”

Advertising

She will face either Germany’s Laura Siegemund or 20th seed Sofia Kenin of the United States in the third round