Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 1st Round: Serena returns for the first time in 4 years

Jun 30, 2026 06:35 PM IST

Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Wimbledon Match Live Updates: Serena Williams between 2022 and now

Her last professional tennis match was at the 2022 US Open but well, this is Serena WIlliams we are talking about. She has been pretty busy in her time away from tennis.

Here is a year-by-year breakdown of Williams’ accomplishments during her hiatus from Tennis:

2022:

Williams shipped her primary focus to ‘Serena Ventures’, the Venture Capital firm, she founded in 2014. She raised a $111 million inaugural fund to invest in early-stage startups, specifically prioritizing women, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and underrepresented founders. The firm boasts over a dozen “unicorn” investments, startups valued at over $1 billion.

2023:

Williams gave birth to her second child, ‘Adira’ River Ohanian, in August.

She continued her work in Hollywood as she scaled up operations at her production company, Nine Two Six Productions. She finalised a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios to develop scripted and unscripted projects centering on diverse, uplifting storytelling.

Williams continued her philanthropic work through the Yetunde Price Resource Center in Compton, California, which was founded in honor of her late sister. The YPRC provides therapy and resources to victims of community violence.

2024:

Williams entered the cosmetics industry by launching her own brand ‘WYN Beauty’ in partnership with the Good Glamm Group.

She was Inducted in National Women’s Hall Of Fame as part of an elite class celebrating women who changed American history.

She hosted the 2024 ESPY Awards, using her platform to highlight historic milestones in women’s sports.

She was selected as a Global Glamour Woman of the Year, featuring on the cover to talk about navigating motherhood, post-tennis life, and corporate success.

2025:

Williams received the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports as she was not only recognized as one of the history’s greatest athletes but also praised for her constant advocacy of gender equality and corporate inclusivity.

Williams took the world by surprise after starring in a Nike promotional video alongside basketball star LeBron James to officially announce she was ending her four-year hiatus.