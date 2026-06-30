Live Now

Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 1st Round: Serena returns for the first time in 4 years

Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Wimbledon 2026 Round 1 Match Live Updates: Catch live score and updates as Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon for the first time since 2022.

Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Wimbledon Match Live Updates: Serena's last match at Wimbledon was in 2022. (AP Photo)Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Wimbledon Match Live Updates: Serena's last match at Wimbledon was in 2022. (AP Photo)

Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Wimbledon Match Live Updates: Last time the name ‘Serena Williams’ appeared in the competition brackets at Wimbledon was in the 2022 edition. At the time, she had lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. She won the last of her seven Wimbledon titles a decade ago in the 2016 edition of the tournament and her last Grand Slam victory was in 2017 when she beat her sister Venus at the Australian Open final. The 44-year-old’s last competitive singles was at the 2022 US Open.

Apart from entering the singles bracket, Serena is also set to play doubles at the Championships with Venus. Her opponent for the day, 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint, said that facing Serena was always a dream for her. She was only 10 when Serena last won at Wimbledon.

Story continues below this ad

“I always dreamed about playing Serena Williams, and if you’d told me 10 years ago that I’d be playing her first round at Wimbledon, that’s just crazy. I have so much respect for her, and she was one of my idols growing up. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to play against her,” Joint had said.

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES AS SERENA WILLIAMS RETURNS TO WIMBLEDON:

Live Updates
Jun 30, 2026 06:35 PM IST
Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Wimbledon Match Live Updates: Serena Williams between 2022 and now

Her last professional tennis match was at the 2022 US Open but well, this is Serena WIlliams we are talking about. She has been pretty busy in her time away from tennis.

Here is a year-by-year breakdown of Williams’ accomplishments during her hiatus from Tennis:

2022:

Williams shipped her primary focus to ‘Serena Ventures’, the Venture Capital firm, she founded in 2014. She raised a $111 million inaugural fund to invest in early-stage startups, specifically prioritizing women, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and underrepresented founders. The firm boasts over a dozen “unicorn” investments, startups valued at over $1 billion.

2023:

Williams gave birth to her second child, ‘Adira’ River Ohanian, in August.

She continued her work in Hollywood as she scaled up operations at her production company, Nine Two Six Productions. She finalised a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios to develop scripted and unscripted projects centering on diverse, uplifting storytelling.

Williams continued her philanthropic work through the Yetunde Price Resource Center in Compton, California, which was founded in honor of her late sister. The YPRC provides therapy and resources to victims of community violence.

2024:

Williams entered the cosmetics industry by launching her own brand ‘WYN Beauty’ in partnership with the Good Glamm Group.

She was Inducted in National Women’s Hall Of Fame as part of an elite class celebrating women who changed American history.

She hosted the 2024 ESPY Awards, using her platform to highlight historic milestones in women’s sports.

She was selected as a Global Glamour Woman of the Year, featuring on the cover to talk about navigating motherhood, post-tennis life, and corporate success.

2025:

Williams received the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports as she was not only recognized as one of the history’s greatest athletes but also praised for her constant advocacy of gender equality and corporate inclusivity.

Williams took the world by surprise after starring in a Nike promotional video alongside basketball star LeBron James to officially announce she was ending her four-year hiatus.

Jun 30, 2026 06:09 PM IST
Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Wimbledon Match Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

Well, who'da thunk eh? Certainly not Maya Joint. She was a 10-year-old the last time she saw Serena Williams win Wimbledon the last time. 10 years later, she is a pro, fighting it out on the tour and becoming one of the very few, privileged souls to have had the honour of playing in the main round at SW19. And she starts her campaign by facing... Serena Williams! She is 44 years old but clearly, the athlete in her was not done playing in 2022. One can stay away from competing for only so long in these circustances and so here we are, seeing the last true global superstar of women's tennis taking the court once again.

What was Serena Williams up to during four-year break before Wimbledon return

Serena Williams of the United States arrives to practice one day ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Serena Williams is set to return at the Wimbledon 2026 on Tuesday after having officially retired from the sport back in September 2022, but during her time away  from the court, she has accomplished a lot including solidifying her business and philanthropic empire.

Earlier this month, Williams had also returned to professional tennis as well when she teamed up with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko to take on the third-seeded duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe at Queen’s Club. Williams and Mboko had won that match but their partnership was cut short when the latter suffered a knee injury that ruled her out of Wimbledon. READ MORE

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments