US Open: Serena Williams strolls past Maria Sharapova, Kristina Mladenovic upsets Angelique Kerber

Serena Williams delivered one of her most complete performances since returning to the game after the birth of her daughter to rout a helpless Maria Sharapova in the first round of the US Open on Monday. The ruthless American needed less than an hour to defeat Sharapova 6-1 6-1 and notch her 19th consecutive win over the Russian in what some charitably dub a “rivalry.”

Williams, seeded eighth, has her sights set on a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title after coming up short in the final of last year’s US Open and the last two Wimbledon finals. The biggest question for Williams, who returned to the sport after overcoming life-threatening medical complications related to the birth of her daughter in 2017, was whether she was physically up for the challenge of the US Open.

Back spasms forced her to withdrew from the Rogers Cup final in Toronto earlier this month and skip the Cincinnati Masters but she put those doubts to rest with a brilliant performance under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“The body is good, I feel good. My back is a lot better. So I’m excited, this is going to be fun,” she said.

She credited her form to “super intense” practices with coach Patrick Mouratoglou but said she benefits just as much from spending time with her daughter.

“I play with my baby, I’m obsessed with my daughter,” she said. “We were at the fair the other day so maybe we’ll go back. But that’s what I do to relax. I come out here and I have such a great opportunity to play this sport in front of you guys and then I feel even more blessed to come home to my family.”

“It’s the best.”

Williams appeared eager to put last year’s US Open final loss, where she infamously clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, behind her.

“Yeah, I don’t know who that is,” she told a reporter who asked how she felt about the USTA deciding not to have him umpire her matches this year.

Next up for Williams is a second-round meeting with American teenager Caty McNally on Wednesday.

Ash Barty survives first-round fright at US Open

French Open champion Ash Barty survived a first-round scare at the US Open on Monday, staving off Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas 1-6 6-3 6-2 after struggling to find her footing as the action kicked off at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 25-year-old Diyas took five straight games in the first set, as the world No.2 committed a string of unforced errors and got in just 25% of her first serves. Barty was able to stop the pain midway through the second set, converting on a crucial break-point opportunity to take a 5-3 lead and reverse the momentum in what had been a one-sided match.

“Not the ideal start, not the perfect start, but it is what it is. We were able to find a way after that to get into the match and be more patient and really just kind of lock down and wait until I got the right balls and right patterns that I wanted,” Barty told reporters.

“Particularly in that first set, (Diyas) was able to put the ball in an awkward position for me, in a position where I couldn’t attack.”

The 23-year-old Australian, who reached the fourth round here last year, appeared to be back on form by the third set, getting in nearly two-thirds of her first serves and firing off 12 winners.

Barty skyrocketed to fame in June when she became the first Australian woman in 46 years to win the French Open singles title after downing Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.

She followed up that performance with a win at the Birmingham Classic and also enjoyed a brief stint atop the WTA singles rankings.

Mladenovic sends Kerber packing from US Open

Kristina Mladenovic upset former world number one Angelique Kerber 7-5 0-6 6-4 on Monday to put an early end to the 2016 US Open champion’s bid for a second trophy at Flushing Meadows. Mladenovic suffered back spasms that twice required medical attention in a second set dominated by the German but recovered in the decider, breaking Kerber in the first game to seize the momentum.

Kerber battled back to tie the set at 3-3 but the Frenchwoman broke the 14th seed again to take a 5-4 lead. She crushed her 46th winner, a forehand from the baseline, on match point to end the nearly two-and-a-half-hour encounter.

The outcome registered as a surprise but not quite a shock as Kerber, in recent months, has not looked like the player who won both the US and the Australian Opens in 2016 before capturing the Wimbledon championship last year.

“It was not my best match but she played a good tactic against me,” Kerber told reporters. “I played good in the second set and (it) was (an) up-and-down match,” she said. “The first rounds are always not so easy especially since I played not so well in the last few weeks.”

Kerber has particularly struggled at Grand Slam events this year, falling in the fourth round of the Australian Open, the first round of the French Open and the second round of Wimbledon prior to Monday’s first-round exit.

“Every Grand Slam is a new tournament. And, yeah, this year it was not really the best year for Grand Slams for me,” she said.

Despite the disappointing results, Kerber said she had no plans to reunite with coach Torben Beltz, after they parted company in 2017 following her sensational 2016.

“No, I think Torben has a good job right now,” she said of the German coach, who now works with Donna Vekic. “And we are still friends and I think it’s good like it is now,” she added with a smile.

Venus sprints through first round of US Open

Venus Williams ended a run of suffering first-round exits at Grand Slam tournaments by walloping China’s Zheng Saisai 6-1 6-0 on the opening day of the US Open on Monday. The 39-year-old American had failed to win a match at this year’s French Open and Wimbledon tournaments but on Monday showed some of the form that had earned her two US Open titles.

Venus got the win. Up next, rooting for sister Serena 😉#USOpen | @venuseswilliams pic.twitter.com/H2UEglXDKR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2019

Zheng failed to make much of an impact throughout the match, firing off just six winners compared to her opponent’s 25. Williams capped a ruthless performance by firing down a 115mph ace on match point.

More than two decades after she made her US Open debut, Williams said she was not about to get carried away with the win. Considering she has been stuck on 49 singles titles since 2016, Williams knows that tougher challenges lie ahead if she wants to complete that half century at Flushing Meadows.

“I was happy with today, so I’m not going to ask for more. Whether the win is easy or whether it’s tough, a win is a win,” Williams, who won the last of her seven majors at Wimbledon in 2008, told reporters. “Getting to the next round is about getting the win on your side and building yourself up during the tournament and patting yourself on the back for every good achievement.”