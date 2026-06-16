Serena Williams to team up with sister Venus at Wimbledon

Serena Williams, left, and Venus Williams of the U.S hold their trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazahkstan and Timea Babos of Hungary on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

After an absence of 4 years, American icon Serena Williams will return to the grand stage of the Wimbledon this year. The 44-year-old who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, was given a wildcard entry for the women’s doubles and will be partnering with older sister Venus. Williams has won seven Wimbledon singles titles and ‌doubles titles alongside Venus.

Serena’s last match at Wimbledon was in 2022 when she also needed a wildcard and lost to Harmony Tan in the first round. Wildcards are handed to ⁠players whose ranking ⁠does not allow them automatic entry and are usually reserved for high-profile players returning ⁠from ‌injury or those from the home nation.