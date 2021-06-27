scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams will not be in the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday.

Serena Williams in action during the 2021 French Open. (File)

“Yeah, I’m actually not on the Olympic list, so… Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” the 39-year-old told reporters on the eve of the Wimbledon.

