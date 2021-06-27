Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

By: Reuters |
June 27, 2021 5:52:41 pm
Serena Williams will not be in the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday.
“Yeah, I’m actually not on the Olympic list, so… Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” the 39-year-old told reporters on the eve of the Wimbledon.
