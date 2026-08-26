Serena Williams to play doubles with Venus at the US Open

Serena and Venus Williams have been given a wild card entry into the women’s doubles event at the upcoming US Open. They are two-time doubles winners at the US Open, having claimed the title in 1999 and 2009, and have a 27-7 in their nine appearances at the final Slam of the year.
The Williams sisters were actually set to play women’s doubles at Wimbledon as well earlier in the year, but an injury to Serena’s knee in her singles match meant she had to pull out from the tournament.
They did team up to play women’s doubles at the Cincinnati Open, but were shown the exit door in the first round.
The 44-year-old Serena joined forces with Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in mixed doubles on Tuesday, winning one match before losing in the quarterfinals. Elder sister Venus, 46, is entered in the women’s singles event.
The first round of the women’s doubles tournament at the US Open will be held on September 3.
The Williams sisters teamed to win 14 Grand Slam doubles titles along with Olympic gold medals in 2000, 2008 and 2012. They shared the No. 1 ranking in women’s doubles for eight weeks.
Serena opted not to compete in singles at the U.S. Open, where she won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. But she felt good enough to accept wild cards into both doubles events.
She and Venus won their first U.S. Open doubles title the same year the younger Williams won her first singles championship there. The height of their dominance as a team would come about a decade later.
They won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2009, before picking up their second title in Flushing Meadows later that summer. They won in Australia again in 2010 and then picked up the French Open title, making the sisters the holders of all four major trophies at the time.
(With inputs from Associated Press)