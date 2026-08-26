Serena Williams to play doubles with Venus at the US Open

Serena and Venus Williams have been given a wild card entry into the women’s doubles event at the upcoming US Open. They are two-time doubles winners at the US Open, having claimed the title in 1999 and 2009, and have a 27-7 in their nine appearances at the final Slam of the year.

The Williams sisters were actually set to play women’s doubles at Wimbledon as well earlier in the year, but an injury to Serena’s knee in her singles match meant she had to pull out from the tournament.

They did team up to play women’s doubles at the Cincinnati Open, but were shown the exit door in the first round.