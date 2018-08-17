Serena Williams thinking of slain sister before career’s biggest defeat

Serena Williams, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Johanna Konta, right, from Britain, at the end of the match during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, California. (Source: AP) Serena Williams, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Johanna Konta, right, from Britain, at the end of the match during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, California. (Source: AP)

Serena Williams had suffered a hammering defeat in San Jose, California on July 31 against Johanna Konta of Great Britain. The 1-6, 0-6 defeat was the biggest lopsided result of Serena’s career. And it has now emerged that she had learned that the killer of her sister Yetunde Price had been paroled moments before she took court.

The defeat was the first time in 928 professional matches that Williams failed to win more than one game. After the match, Serena spoke of having “so many things on my mind” without elaborating. The revelation was made in the latest issue of the TIME magazine whose cover the 23-time grand slam winner adorned.

In the interview with Time magazine, she said that 10 minutes before she took court she learned via Instagram that Robert Edward Maxfield, the man was convicted of killing Price in a drive-by shooting in 2003, had been released earlier in the year after serving 12 years of his ordered 15-year sentence.

“I couldn’t shake it out of my mind,” she said. “No matter what, my sister is not coming back for good behavior. It’s unfair that she’ll never have an opportunity to hug me.”

While discussing Maxfield, Williams noted biblical passages on forgiveness, but admitted “I’m not there yet. I want to forgive,” she said. “I have to get there. I’ll be there.”

Serena’s sister Price had three children who were aged 11, nine and five when she died.

“It was hard because all I think about is her kids, and what they mean to me. And how much I love them,” Williams added.

