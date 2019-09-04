Serena Williams sweeps into semis, chalks up 100th US Open win

Serena Williams claimed her 100th win at the US Open in style on Tuesday, dismantling her quarter-final opponent Wang Qiang 6-1 6-0 in a blistering 44-minute performance that ended any questions over a twisted ankle from the previous round.

“I never thought that I would get to 100,” Williams said after the match, reflecting on the two decades she’s spent playing at Flushing Meadows. “It’s so special. I never want to let it go.”

The eighth-seeded American joins Chris Evert as the only two players to log at least 100 victories at the tournament. Williams is now only one behind Evert’s mark.

The 37-year-old Williams was dominant from the start, firing off 25 winners, compared to zero from 18th-seed Wang, and winning 90% of her first serve points.

Serena just won her 100th (!) match at the #USOpen Let that sink in 👑 pic.twitter.com/Rco5J4OOdx — espnW (@espnW) September 4, 2019

During her fourth-round match on Sunday, Williams slipped and fell while running to the net and twisted her right ankle but said on Tuesday she was feeling “great”.

“It feels good,” Williams said of her performance. “This is how hard I’ve been working. It feels like … hard work pays off when that happens.”

Williams pumped her fist in celebration after firing off a forehand winner in front of a roaring crowd to end the contest.

“I am who I am. I’ve always been the person that goes out there and roars and screams and complains and cries and fights,” Williams said.

“I’m extremely passionate about what I do. Most people that love their jobs are passionate about what they do. That’s just me.”

She also praised the progress made in women’s tennis over her career, calling it the “premier sport for women”.

“It’s the best work in the world that a woman can do, in my mind. I’m a little biased obviously,” said the 37-year-old.

“I feel like we fought so hard for so many years for so many different things. I feel like we still obviously have a ways to go, but a lot of that fighting through decades has come through.”

Wang, who had not faced Williams before, was unable to save any of the five break point opportunities against her and said she simply could not stand up to the power from the 23-times Grand Slam champion.

Williams faces fifth-seed Elina Svitolina, who she leads 4-1 in head-to-head, in the semi-finals.

“She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” said Williams when asked about the upcoming matchup. “She’s one of those players that does everything really well.

“So I have to do everything well, too.”

Svitolina downs Konta to reach semis

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina continued her dominant run against Johanna Konta with a 6-4 6-4 win on Tuesday to reach the US Open semi-finals for the first time. The fifth seed, who has won all of her meetings with the Briton, reached her second straight Grand Slam semi after also making the last four at Wimbledon in July.

Svitolina’s sturdy baseline attack wore down the 16th-seeded Konta, who made 35 unforced errors, 22 more than her opponent, on a sun-soaked day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“It feels amazing,” she said of being the first player to reach the semis at the tournament this year. “It was a very, very tough match … I think we were both striking the ball and it was quite even,” she said. “I’m very happy with how I handled the pressure today.”

Svitolina rifled a backhand winner on break point for a 4-3 lead in the second set, celebrating with an emphatic fist pump in front of the crowd that included her French boyfriend Gael Monfils, who plays his quarter-final on Wednesday.

Konta continued to fight, however, saving two match points on her serve, but Svitolina ended the contest in the next game when the Briton fired long. Svitolina said Monfils, her frequent practice partner, has been a source of encouragement throughout the tournament.

“Definitely we are pushing each other I think because we are trying to join each other in the quarter-final and now the semi final… so now he has to step up his game,” she added with a laugh.

Svitolina has yet to drop a set in her run at Flushing Meadows where she has dispatched opponents including former world number one Venus Williams and 2017 finalist Madison Keys.

HEAD HIGH

Despite the loss Konta can hold her head high as she leaves New York after defeating third seed Karolina Pliskova in a tight three-set match on Sunday. She has performed well on her Grand Slam appearances this year, including reaching a semi-final at the French Open and a quarter-final at Wimbledon.

“It’s the best I have ever done so far in my career (at Grand Slams),” the 28-year-old told reporters “There is a lot to be proud of there. There’s a lot to, you know, look back and smile on. Yeah, it’s a nice achievement to have been able to do that.”