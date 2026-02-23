Former coach Macci says Serena Williams certain to make comeback

Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci believes the 23-times Grand Slam champion is certain to return to competitive tennis and said the 44-year-old is “going all out” in training to get herself ready for a return to the sport.

Williams, who won her last Grand Slam singles title in 2017 and has not competed since the 2022 U.S. Open, can officially enter tournaments after rejoining the tennis anti-doping testing ⁠pool last year.

The American has denied that she is preparing to return to the sport she dominated for two decades, but raised eyebrows last month by deflecting questions about a comeback during an appearance on NBC’s Today Show.