Will she, won’t she? Serena Williams refuses to rule out return to tennis in evasive TV interview: ‘I don’t know, I’m just going to see what happens’

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 06:57 PM IST
File image of Serena Williams in action.
She’s 44 years old and has been out of the game for more than three years, but any speculation about Serena Williams returning to the tennis court still generates excitement.

The winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles and an Olympic singles gold medal herself refuses to categorically end it, keeping the door open and her fans hopeful about the comeback of arguably the greatest women’s tennis player ever.

Late last year, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed that Serena had re-entered the list of players registered for dope testing. She said at that time that she was “not coming back”, but in an interview on The Today Show on Wednesday, the American declined to rule out the possibility.

“It’s neither a yes nor a no. I don’t know, I’m just going to see what happens,” Serena kept it hanging.

When Interviewer Savannah Guthrie remarked that “that’s a maybe to me”, the four-time Olympic champion said “It’s not a maybe”.

When asked why she re-entered the dope-testing pool, Serena was equally evasive.

“I don’t know if I was out. Listen, I can’t discuss this,” she said.

Serena’s name appeared on a document published by the ITIA on October 6, and players are only eligible to return to competition once they have completed six months in the testing pool. The updated list published in December still has her name. The earliest date for a possible return to the tennis court would be sometime in April this year.

Speculation about Serena’s return to the game also refuses to die down because Venus, her sister who is more than a year older to her, has still not retired and even played at the ongoing Australian Open, where she lost in the first round.

There may be a possibility that Serena wants to play doubles with her elder sibling before the latter finally retires. The two have a stellar record together, winning three Olympic women’s doubles gold medals besides as many as 14 Grand Slam titles.

The interaction on the TV show was awkward with Serena not too forthcoming in her responses. The mother of two said she had recently put stay-at-home mum and housewife as her occupation on a form, BBC Sport reported.

“Oh, are you really going to ask me this on this show,” a spiky Serena remarked. “I’m just having fun and enjoying life right now.”

If Serena wanted to “put it (rumours) to bed”, her evasive replies had exactly the opposite effect.

 

