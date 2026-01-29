Will she, won’t she? Serena Williams refuses to rule out return to tennis in evasive TV interview: ‘I don’t know, I’m just going to see what happens’

She’s 44 years old and has been out of the game for more than three years, but any speculation about Serena Williams returning to the tennis court still generates excitement.

The winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles and an Olympic singles gold medal herself refuses to categorically end it, keeping the door open and her fans hopeful about the comeback of arguably the greatest women’s tennis player ever.

Late last year, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed that Serena had re-entered the list of players registered for dope testing. She said at that time that she was “not coming back”, but in an interview on The Today Show on Wednesday, the American declined to rule out the possibility.