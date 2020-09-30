scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
MUST READ

Serena Williams out of French Open with Achilles injury

"I think I need four-to-six weeks of sitting and doing nothing, at least two weeks of just sitting down," Serena Williams said.

By: AP | Paris | September 30, 2020 4:43:29 pm
Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open. (AP/File Photo)

Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open on Wednesday because of an Achilles injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue. She had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros.

“I think I need four-to-six weeks of sitting and doing nothing, at least two weeks of just sitting down,” Williams said.

Williams said her ankle didn’t have time to recover after the US Open.

Williams added she “more than likely” won’t play another tournament this year, saying she was “struggling to walk, which is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad open account against Delhi Capitals
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 30: Latest News