Serena Williams made sure daughter’s first doll was ‘black’

Serena Williams said that she made sure that her one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. received her first doll a ‘black’ one and the second ‘Caucasian’ so that she understands ‘love for each other’.

Serena, who is currently in Melbourne to fight for her 24th Grand Slam title, gave birth to her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017. The 37-year old, who advanced to the second round of Australian Open, said, “Qai Qai is a doll I got for her. I wanted her to have a black doll. Growing up, I didn’t have that many opportunities to have black dolls. And I was just thinking, like, I want her first doll to be black.”

“And her heritage, obviously she’s mixed, she’s Caucasian and black, but I feel like that was her first doll and I said her second doll would be Caucasian. I definitely want to always teach her love and teach her just that humans should always have love for each other, no matter what colour they are,” she added.

Serena has been seen carrying a baby doll named Qai Qai along with her kit bag at the ongoing Australian Open. Interestingly, the doll has its own Instagram page with more than 87,000 followers. Qai Qai is described on the social media platform as ‘granddaughter of Serena Williams, best friend of daughter Olympia.’

“We were all sitting in our living room, and we were running around names, and he said, ‘call her Qai Qai’. He actually is the magic behind the name,” said the American.

Williams last played the Australian Open in 2017, when she won the tournament while eight weeks pregnant. “It’s definitely different to travel with a toddler as opposed to a baby, an infant,” she said. “Infants I think are easier, and everyone said it’s easier. I didn’t quite understand. Olympia takes a lot more attention now, which is why I’m trying to get out of here (press conference room). It’s cool. It’s really cool to be a mom and to be her mom, in particular. I feel really special.”