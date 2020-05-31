‘I’m with a heavy heart’: Serena Williams on protests over George Floyd’s death

“I’m lost for words,” wrote Serena Williams on her Instagram. (Source: AP Photo) “I’m lost for words,” wrote Serena Williams on her Instagram. (Source: AP Photo)

Serena Williams, a former world number one, raised her voice against the racial discrimination prevalent in United States as protests continue to intensify in the nation five days after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Earlier on Monday, Floyd was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a store to buy cigarettes in Minneapolis. After he was apprehended, he was suffocated to death by a police officer, Derek Chauvin, as the latter kneeled on Floyd’s neck.

Since then, protests, often violent, have broken out in the city which has left dozens of stores burned and looted. Subsequently, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was shaken by the condition of her country and took to Instagram to share an emotional video, where a small African-American girl is seen speaking about how they are treated differently than others.

“I can’t and still can’t find the words to say or express how sad I feel. But she found them for me. She found them for so many of us. A lot of us are numb… lost for words… I know I am. This is a difficult time,” wrote Williams.

“A lot of us growing up were taught to pray “Let thy kingdom come,” this is what I continue to pray for in addition to so many that have been hurt/killed or simply traumatized by how people of a different color are treated.”

“The worst part is this is nothing new, “it’s just filmed.” I’m with a heavy heart. I’m lost for words,” she concluded.

As of Sunday, curfews have been imposed and National Guard soldiers have been deployed in several cities to curb the violent protests which continue to spread across the United States.

