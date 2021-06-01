‘I will never stop’: Serena Williams’ French Open 2021 outfit, hidden details

Serena Williams tries to get up after slipping on the clay court on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris. (AP Photo)

Serena Williams won the first scheduled night session in French Open history as she overcame two set points to beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-2 under the lights in the first round.

Matches at last year’s tournament in September stretched into the night on courts with new lights. But scheduled night play is new this year at Roland Garros.

Williams and Begu took the court in the twilight at 9 PM with the stadium stands empty. Fans are being admitted for day matches this year, but not for night sessions.

Williams struggled with her first serve but moved well and played aggressively, charging forward when she had the chance. Facing a set point in the tiebreaker, she sprinted in and from the service line whacked a nervy swinging volley for a winner.

But what grabbed the attention of eagle-eyed fans were the stunning details on the 39-year-old’s outfit and shoes, including a range of motivational slogans.

But most importantly, and most prominently, was the name of her three-year-old daughter Olympia. She even got the ‘RG’ initials on them for Roland-Garros.

Additionally, she had two inspirational quotes on them, ‘je ne m’arrêterai pas’ and ‘je ne m’arrêterai jamais.’ It translated as ‘I will not stop’ and ‘I will never stop fighting.’

The 🐐 shoes simply say :

“ I will never stop..” @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/TBhn17Rxvk — Just Muzi🦋 (@KeepUpWithMuzi) May 31, 2021

Williams has won the French Open three times, most recently in 2015, and at age 39 is chasing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Williams improved to 77-1 in first-round Slam matches. The loss came in Paris in 2012.