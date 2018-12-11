Serena Williams debuts in Forbes’ Most Powerful Women list

The 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has made it to Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful women for the first time as the magazine shared the list on Tuesday. The magazine stated that her singles trophies and $18.1 million earnings in 2017 are contributors to the tennis star being one of the 20 new entrants on their annual top 100 list.

Serena had an eventful year, giving birth to her daughter Olympia and returning to tennis five months later by announcing she would defend her Australian Open title. She then made headlines by taking a stand on double standards against women in tennis during the final of US Open.

The 37-year old is ranked as the highest paid female athlete for the third straight year and found herself ranked 79th in the 100 most powerful women in the world. The list includes the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra with Angela Merker ranked number one.

Serena is not only known for her career in tennis but also for her business acumen. She launched her own clothing line, Serena, in May this year and bought a stake in the Miami Dolphins alongside her sister in 2009.

She also has a strong social media following, making it to the top 10 most tweeted athletes in the world along with LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, Tom Brady and Dwyane Wade. Serena has been running a campaign on working moms by discussing the challenges of working women who are mothers and has also helped increase awareness on breast cancer.