Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia becomes youngest pro sports team owner

Serena Williams and her two-year old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. are officially co-owners of a new Los Angeles–based women’s football team called Angel City.

Olympia, who keeps appearing in her mother’s social media accounts, becomes the youngest person to own a Pro Soccer team. Williams and her daughter joined a slew of celebrity co-owners including former US Women’s National Team players, YouTubers, and venture capitalists, amongst others.

According to NWSL, the team follows a fan-driven demand for not just a women’s team in the region but also a team founded by powerful and influential women within the sports, tech, and media industries.

Explaining why he chose her daughter to be one of its owners, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said, “I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group working to bring a women’s professional football club to Los Angeles. Chiefly, because I’m a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it’s been undervalued by too many people for far too long,” he said.

“As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter,” said Alexis, who has also played a major role in the initial fundraising for the team.

Hollywood mainstays Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, and Uzo Aduba are the other members of its founding investor group.

