scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia sports hair beads her mom wore during maiden Grand Slam triumph

On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to her mother's maiden Grand Slam triumph at Flushing Meadows in 1999.

Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. pays homage to mom. (AP)

When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair.

On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom’s from all that time ago.

“It was either her wear beads or me, so …” Williams said after beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3, finishing that thought with a smile.

“I wanted to do it, but I just didn’t have the time.” Williams was pregnant with Olympia while playing in, and winning, the 2017 Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title. Olympia was born later that year and turns 5 on Thursday.

“Yeah, she likes, actually, wearing them. She asks to wear beads a lot,” Williams said.

“It actually wasn’t my idea, but I was so happy when she had them on. It’s perfect on her.” On Monday, Olympia sat in Williams’ player guest box in Arthur Ashe Stadium, at one point snapping pictures with a camera. She was with her father — Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — and her grandmother — Williams’ mom, Oracene Price.

After the match, Williams’ long and influential career was celebrated during an on-court ceremony that included a video narrated by Oprah Winfrey and a speech from Billie Jean King. At the end, Ohanian carried Olympia down on to the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platformPremium
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platform

“Tonight was all a surprise, actually, towards the end. I didn’t know any of that was happening,” Williams said. “I was just ready to do the on-court interview and leave.” She has said she is ready to move on from her playing days to focus on having another child and pursuing her business interests.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 10:35:08 am
Next Story

UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Akash Ambani explains how 5G rollout will change IPL viewer experience

Akash Ambani explains how 5G rollout will change IPL viewer experience

Assaults on guards throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay
First Noida, now Gurgaon

Assaults on guards throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south
At the box office

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Hardik’s all-round show helps men in blue coast to victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 30: Latest News