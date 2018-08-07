Serena Williams admits struggling with ‘postpartum emotions’ in Rogers Cup pull out

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (Source: Instagram) Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (Source: Instagram)

Serena Williams has revealed the reason behind deciding to skip Rogers Cup in Montreal just a week after being handed her worst defeat of what has been an illustrious career spanning almost two decades. On Tuesday she revealed the reason behind her decision and that she is struggling with ‘postpartum emotions’ from 11-month daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The 23-time grand slam winner revealed she was in a “funk” last week because she felt her hectic schedule of training and matches on tour were preventing her from being with her daughter and she was beginning to think she was “not a good mom”.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Serena said, “Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk,” Williams said in an Instagram post. “Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.”

“I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby.”

Williams further said that the feeling of being overwhelmed was normal to being a new mother and encouraged anyone struggling through a rough patch to stay positive.

“We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be,” she said. “However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week –it’s ok — I am, too!!! There’s always tomm [sic]!”

Rogers Cup tournament director Eugene Lapierre had said in a statement, “Of course, we are disappointed that Serena will not be joining us. Fans were very much looking forward to seeing her in action. But beyond the disappointment, the tournament, as a whole, remains a high-level competition. The entire top 10 is here, along with 22 of the top 25. There are exciting matches in store from the outset,” he went on to add.

The tournament features World No 1 Simona Halep as the top seed and Caroline Wozniacki as the number two seed. Serena’s place in the draw went to Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

