WATCH: Serena Williams calls Roger Federer ‘Superman’ on handling twins

Serena Williams called Roger Federer ‘Superman’ for handling twins during the Hopman Cup New Year’s Eve Gala, saying that she does not know how he does it because it’s ‘hard with just one.’

Serena takes on Federer on Tuesday in a Hopman Cup mixed doubles match between Switzerland and the United States. The two greats will be opponents for the first time in the mixed doubles.

Speaking at the Gala, Serena spoke about the difficulties of being a parent and called Federer ‘Superman’ for being a father to twins. “Travelling is definitely a lot different and I cannot imagine having two sets of twins. You’re a superman over there because it’s hard with just one,” she said.

Federer laughed and replied, “Yes, it is.”

“So it just goes to show you how we as players come so far in our careers and we still have other lives that mean so much to ourselves,” she added.

Earlier Federer had said he was excited to play her. “I admire everything she has done both on and off the court,” Federer said. “I have always thought how is it to return that serve and go head-to-head with her. I don’t know her that well. I only know her from some champions’ dinners at Wimbledon. We have busy lives and a big entourage, so it’s rare to really deep dive. We can relate to each other more so now, being parents.”