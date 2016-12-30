Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, via, naturally, a Reddit post.

By: AP | Updated: December 30, 2016 11:47:07 am
Serena Williams, Serena Williams husband, Serena, Williams, Williams sister, Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian, Tennis news, Tennis Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian had been dating for about a year. (Source: Instagram)
Top News

Tennis great Serena Williams is tying the knot. Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website’s co-founder.

Williams’ agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.

Ohanian wrote on his Facebook page, “She said yes.”

Williams, 35, has been dating Ohanian, 33, for over a year.

WATCH VIDEO | Tennis Star Serena Williams Is Tying The Knot. Find Out More

Her poem:

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own “charming”/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes.”

Williams in July won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. In September she passed Roger Federer for most all-time Grand Slam match victories, winning her 308th in the U.S. Open.

No wedding date has been announced.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 