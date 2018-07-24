Serena Williams wanted Italian food so husband Alexis Ohanian flew her to Venice

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams during the trip to Venice. (Source: Instagram) Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams during the trip to Venice. (Source: Instagram)

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband to tennis player Serena Williams, is quickly establishing himself as the role model for husbands – a ‘101 for husbands’ if you will. He has been full of support for Serena who has returned to court just nine months after giving birth, and almost losing her life, and more so, reached the final of a grand slam at Wimbledon. She may not have emerged on the winning side of things, but Ohanian was extremely proud of her achievement as he declared on social media. This past week, he gave another example of being a perfect husband by whisking off the 23-time grand slam winner to Venice because she wanted Italian.

Williams stated she wanted Italian for dinner, so — they flew off to Venice for a delicious meal and wine while sightseeing along the sleepy canals of the city. “She wanted Italian for dinner, so…” Ohanian captured a slideshow on social media service Instagram.

In the pictures, the Ohanian is spotted grinning at Williams as she drinks a glass of wine. He also shared a photo of their gondola ride. A quick trip for the couple ended on Monday. “Venezia made a great first impression on the family. We’ll certainly be back,” Ohanian said in a separate post. “But there’s work to be done…”

He followed up the photos from Italy with one from Art Museum steps in Philadelphia. “You already know. Out here making the most of the jetlag this am with a run up these iconic steps,” he added.

Williams, meanwhile, thanked the property that they had stayed at during their getaway. “Loving family time in beautiful Italy. What an insane room I stayed in. I got to look at stars from my bed at night!! This week has been a dream!” the tennis player wrote.

The pair married in New Orleans in November 2017. Ohanian had proposed to Serena with a surprise holiday do in 2016. They have a daughter Olimpia who was also in attendance at Wimbledon – where she also took her first steps – something Serena dreaded missing out on.

