scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Serena, Venus Williams not on Wimbledon 2022 entry lists

The sisters have a total of 12 singles grand slams at the grass court between each other. Also missing from the entry list was the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, Leylah Fernandez.

By: AP |
June 4, 2022 10:56:55 am
venus williams vs serena williams Venus Williams (USA) and Serena Williams (USA) change sides during their third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Venus Williams won the match. (Courtesy: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

The elite duo of Serena and Venus Williams did not feature on the women’s singles entry list released by Wimbledon.

It is possible that either player could request a wild-card invitation to the Grand Slam tournament, which begins on June 27.

Serena has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016.

The 40-year-old American was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 and has not competed anywhere since injuring her right leg and needing to stop playing in her first-round match a year ago.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Venus is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.

Also missing from the entry list is Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open runner-up who injured her right foot during a loss at the French Open this week.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

ipl gujarat
IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 04: Latest News