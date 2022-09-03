scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

‘She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed’: Serena pays tribute to sister Venus

I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, says Serena with tears' rolling down her face after her third round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the ongoing US Open.

Serena Williams of the U.S. after losing her third round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. (Reuters)

After a three-hour of a slugfest, there was no celebration from Ajla Tomljanovic, who ended the career of a G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) in the third round of the US Open.

Instead, she apologised to the fans. She said: “I’m feeling really sorry because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. … This is a surreal moment for me. I just thought she would beat me.”

Serena Williams lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career Friday night, eliminated from the US Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In her tribute, the 23-year-old turned emotional while paying tribute to her elder sister Venus Williams.

“I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus,” she says, with ‘happy tears’ rolling down her face, and Venus wiping away her own tears.

“She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.”

She shoutout to father Richard Williams watching from home and mom Oracene Price, husband Alexis Ohanian and all the people in her box.

“Thank you so much. You guys were amazing today. I tried. Ajla just played a little bit better,” Serena said in her final post-match interview.

“Thank you, Daddy. I know you’re watching. Thanks, Mom,” she added, amid tears. “It all started with my parents. And they deserve everything. So I’m really grateful for them.

If this was, indeed, the last hurrah, she took her fans on a thrill-a-minute throwback ride at the hard-court tournament that was the site of a half-dozen of her 23 Grand Slam championships. The first came in 1999 in New York, when Williams was just 17.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:45:27 am
