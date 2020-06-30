‘It’s my fault, leave the man alone:’ Serbian Prime Minister defends Novak Djokovic

Serbian Prime Minister defends Novak Djokovic by taking the blame Serbian Prime Minister defends Novak Djokovic by taking the blame

With tennis being in the news for all the wrong reasons lately and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic under heavy criticism for organising a tennis exhibition tournament without social distancing norms during times of a pandemic, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, defended the tennis star by taking the blame.

Djokovic has come under fire for downplaying the norms and guidelines of social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19. He hosted the Adria Tour after which he along with his wife and several tennis players like Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki tested positive for coronavirus.

Defending her country’s best tennis player to dominate the sport, Brnabić said in an interview on PinkTV, “Every part of him. He tried to do something good for the whole region. To put politics aside and help young and non-established tennis players, as well as to raise money for humanitarian purposes.

“It’s my fault, it’s not Novak Djokovic and leave the man alone,” said Brnabić. She points out that she would personally try to do something and then be criticized, rather than sitting at home and watching everything from the side and doing nothing. “Every part and all support to Novak,” said Brnabić.

In fresh criticism, a week after promising self-isolation, videos of Germany’s Alexander Zverev partying in the French Riviera surfaced, drawing criticism from the tennis fraternity including Nick Kyrgios, who said that the ‘tennis world was pissing’ him off.

Multiple videos of the German partying in a crowded room became the centre of social media storm, as Zverev is seen in a crowded restaraunt not following social distancing norms.

Around 4000 spectators watched the Belgrade event of the Adria Tour where there was no social distancing. Players were also photographed shirtless, dancing the night away at a packed Belgrade club.

