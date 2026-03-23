Meet Sebastian Korda: The Rafael Nadal fan who defeated Carlos Alcaraz at Miami Masters

Carlos Alcaraz fell 3-6 7-5 6-4 to the 32nd seed Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Miami Masters. (Reuters Photo)

Carlos Alcaraz’s hard-court swing after winning the 2026 Australian Open saw a second dent in a row on Sunday after he was knocked out in the third round of the Miami 1000 Masters by United States’ Sebastian Korda.

The Spaniard fell 3-6 7-5 6-4 to the 32nd seed – the lowest-ranked seed in the draw – who pulled off a feat not seen in over two decades: no player ranked as low among the seeds had beaten a Masters 1000 top seed since Rafael Nadal did it in 2004.

He also became the lowest-ranked opponent – 36th – to defeat the Spaniard since David Goffin beat him at the Miami Masters last year, when he was ranked 55th in the world.