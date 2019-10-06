Sania Mirza’s sister set to marry Azharuddin’s son, confirms tennis star

Sania Mirza has confirmed rumours that her sister, Anam Mirza, is set to marry Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asad.

Speaking to TOI, the tennis star said, “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited.”

Anam Mirza is a fashion stylist by profession.

One of the things that set the rumours off about Anam Mirza marrying Azharuddin’s son was a social media post by Sania Mirza. She had uploaded a photo with Asad, with the caption: “Family.”

“She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it,” Sania was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Sania also informed that the wedding between the two has been scheduled for December this year.