On 32nd birthday, Sania Mirza hits the gym soon after giving birth to baby Izhaan

Tennis star Sania Mirza celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday (November 15) along with her family. In an Instagram post, Mirza, who recently gave birth to son Izhaan, wrote, “Thank you to everyone who made my birthday soo sooo special. I had an awesome day with my loved ones and all your wishes made my day even better .. thank you and I love you all right back,” as she was seen a bunch of balloons, with one of them saying “MOM, you’re the best!”.

She later shared an image of going to the gym as well – for the first time since the birth of Izhaan. She wrote on Twitter, while posting an image lifting weights, “Went to the gym after weeks/months yesterday first times since I had my baby.. I was excited like a kid in a candy shop 😀 it’s going to be one lonnggg and fun road back mentally and physically !!gotta start somewhere so why not on my birthday 😉 💪🏽 #Day1.”

Mirza’s husband and Pakistan cricketer, Shoaib Malik also took to Twitter and shared an adorable pic of Mirza holding Izhaan in her laps. Captioning the photo, Malik wrote, “Celebrations! My son turns 16 days old on the same day my wife turned 16 years young, and my mother in law too. Life set hey Alhumdulilah Alhumdulilah Alhumdulilah.”

Malik also shared an Instagram post, in which he was seen giving a kiss to his wife, with the caption: “Happy birthday jaan!”

The former doubles World No. 1 Mirza, has been away from the sport since October last year. In an interview in March, Mirza said that she hopes to make it back to the court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 6-time Grand Slam doubles title-winning player also added that she wants to set an example for her child that parenthood should not hold one from accomplishing their dreams.