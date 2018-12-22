Sania Mirza shares first full photo of baby Izhaan, see pic

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday shared the first full image of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik on her official Instagram account. In a post, the 32-year-old wrote, “Living life in the fast lane can be fun !!! It’s time to say hello to the world.” Mirza, along with cricketer Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy on October 30 this year. So far, the couple had shared only glimpses of the baby, but not the full image.

Several sportstars were delighted to see the image and expressed their excitement in the comments below the photo. Young tennis star Karman Kumar Thandi wrote: “Aweeee adorable!”

Ace badminton star PV Sindhu also commented on the photo: “awww baby izzyy cutieee.”

Mirza and Malik welcomed their first baby, a boy, in October. The news was shared online by the father. “Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik,” Malik had tweeted.

Mirza had taken a break from tennis after undergoing surgery in 2017. She later extended the break and announced with her husband and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik that they were expecting a baby.

In a recent interview, Sania had said that she will keep their child’s name as “Mirza Malik”. “Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza-Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter,” Sania had said.