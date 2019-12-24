Sania Mirza returns to Indian Fed Cup team after four years

Sania Mirza will make a comeback to the court after a gap of four years. (File Photo) Sania Mirza will make a comeback to the court after a gap of four years. (File Photo)

India tennis star Sania Mirza will make a comeback to the court after a gap of four years. The 33-year-old was named in India’s five-member squad for the Fed Cup.

Sania last appeared in the Fed Cup in 2016 and since October 2017 the tennis star has been out of action as she took a break from the sport to start a family.

The five-member squad features country’s top singles player Ankita Raina, along with Riya Bhatia (379), Rutuja Bhosale (466) and Karman Kaur Thandi (568).

Ankita, who currently ranks 180 in the WTA singles chart, is the best member of the Indian contingent.

Former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal will lead the side while former Fed Cupper Ankita Bhambri has been named the coach, which will also have Sowjanya Bavisetti as the reserve player.

Sania is set to make a comeback against world number 38 Nadiia Kichenok at the Hobart International.

Before her sabbatical, Sania won six doubles Grand Slam titles — including three mixed — achieved the number one rank, won medals at multi-disciplinary events apart from laying hands on a year-end WTA Finale title with Swiss great Martina Hingis.

