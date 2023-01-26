scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna's Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final: When and where to watch live telecast, live streaming

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will be competing in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final.

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in action.
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna’s Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final: When and where to watch live telecast, live streaming
Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna, Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final Live Streaming: The mixed doubles final will be held on Friday, January 27. India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will face Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

It was France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Croatian Ivan Dodig swept to a 6-3 6-4 victory over local duo Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler to claim the Australian Open mixed doubles crown last year.

The 36-year-old Mirza is playing in her last Grand Slam tournament before she plans to retire next month.

She made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open and won the mixed doubles title at Melbourne Park with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009, one of her six major doubles trophies.

Here is all you need to know about her final-

When will Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match be played?

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will face Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos on Friday January 27, 2023.

Where will Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match be played?

Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos Mixed Doubles Final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

What time will Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match be played?

Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos Mixed Doubles Final will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match be played?

Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos Mixed Doubles Final will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to live stream Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match?

Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos Mixed Doubles Final will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 23:24 IST
