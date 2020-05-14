‘He is a freak, a genius’: Sania Mirza on her ‘privilege’ of playing with Roger Federer

Sania Mirza with Roger Federer in 2014. (Source: File Photo) Sania Mirza with Roger Federer in 2014. (Source: File Photo)

Sania Mirza was all praises for the 20-time Grand Slam-winning Roger Federer on Wednesday during her chat with Sunil Chhetri on his Instagram Live show, Eleven on Ten.

The 33-year-old recalled the time when she played a mixed-doubles match alongside the Swiss legend in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in New Delhi back in 2014.

“I have had the privilege of playing with Roger Federer. He is a freak, a genius. I had the best seat in the house that day,” said Mirza.

The six-time Grand Slam winner has previously disclosed her admiration for Federer — specifically, in her autobiography “Ace Against Odds”.

“He surprised me once with a message. He was concerned when Mumbai was tragically struck by terrorist attacks on November 26, 2008,” she wrote about the 38-year-old.

“I think this is what makes Roger very, very special. Apart from being a legend, a genius and, the greatest ever exponent of his craft, he remains warm, caring, accessible, untouched by fame, and a thorough gentleman.”

In her conversation with Chhetri, she also revealed her ordeal during the Covid-19 lockdown where she had to flew back to Hyderabad from Los Angeles in the nick of time to be united with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

“To not be able to play with him [Izhaan] and touch him was very hard,” Mirza said of the period when she self-quarantined after coming back from USA.

