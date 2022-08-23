Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to forearm/elbow injury

India’s Sania Mirza will not be playing at the US Open. The 35-year-old announced that she was pulling out of the tournament owing to a torn tendon, adding that she had picked up the injury a couple of weeks back in Canada but did not fully realise the severity of it.
On a social media post, Sania wrote, “I have some not-so-great news, I hurt my forearm/ elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a bit of my tendon.”
Mirza had earlier made the announcement that she would call it quits on her illustrious career at the end of the year but will have to sit out the final grand slam event of the year in the USA.
“I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open,” Mirza further wrote on her Instagram story.
Subscriber Only Stories
“This isn’t ideal and it is terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted.”
The six-time grand slam winner, also a former women’s doubles world number one, has won the Women’s Doubles titles at Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open, and finished second in the category at the French Open. Mirza has also won the mixed doubles titles at the French Open, Australian Open and the US Open.
Top News
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
Latest News
With ‘jan chaupals’ in 70 constituencies, BJP readies to take on AAP over Delhi liquor policy
Alia Bhatt says she’s having ‘the last laugh’ after Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office success, has message for haters: ‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’
‘Was really disheartened when I saw people bashing me for weight gain’: Harnaaz Sandhu opens up about being bullied
Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump
Mumbai: Booked under Pocso Act, two of housing society granted bail
Infiltration bid in JK’s Rajouri foiled, two suspected terrorists killed
Hyderabad: Hundreds hit the streets after BJP MLA Raja Singh repeats Nupur Sharma’s comments on the Prophet
Map your brain for mental depression, tumours
Angry Man United fans in ownership protest before EPL game
James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter
Vijay Deverakonda is happy being forgotten, cites examples of Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna: ‘Nobody remembers…’
Sensex declines over 350 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,400-mark; IT stocks weigh
India Weather News Live Updates: Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today