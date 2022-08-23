Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to forearm/elbow injury

India’s Sania Mirza will not be playing at the US Open. The 35-year-old announced that she was pulling out of the tournament owing to a torn tendon, adding that she had picked up the injury a couple of weeks back in Canada but did not fully realise the severity of it.

On a social media post, Sania wrote, “I have some not-so-great news, I hurt my forearm/ elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a bit of my tendon.”

Mirza had earlier made the announcement that she would call it quits on her illustrious career at the end of the year but will have to sit out the final grand slam event of the year in the USA.

“I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open,” Mirza further wrote on her Instagram story.

“This isn’t ideal and it is terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted.”

The six-time grand slam winner, also a former women’s doubles world number one, has won the Women’s Doubles titles at Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open, and finished second in the category at the French Open. Mirza has also won the mixed doubles titles at the French Open, Australian Open and the US Open.