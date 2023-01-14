scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Sania Mirza pens emotional note before last Australian Open

Sania Mirza will be playing in women’s doubles at the Australian Open this month alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina.

The 36-year-old will be playing in women's doubles at the Australian Open this month alongside Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina, which will be her final appearance at a Grand Slam event after she missed the US Open last year due to an elbow injury.
Listen to this article
Sania Mirza pens emotional note before last Australian Open
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sania Mirza took to Instagram on Friday to clarify that the upcoming edition of the Australian Open, beginning on January 16 will be her last.

In an emotional note which was captioned – “Life update”, Mirza wrote, “Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little. The fight for our dreams began at 6!”

“With a lot of hope despite all the odds stacked against us, we dared to dream of playing in a Grand Slam some day and of representing our country with honour at the highest level in sport. As I look back at my career now, not only did I get to play well over half a century of Grand Slam tournaments but I was fortunate enough to win a bunch of them, too, with God’s grace.”

The 36-year-old will be playing in women’s doubles at the Australian Open this month alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, which will be her final appearance at a Grand Slam event after she missed the US Open last year due to an elbow injury.

In a recent interview, former doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza confirmed her plans to retire at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai next month.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo

Mirza had initially planned to hang up her racquet after completing the 2022 season but after injury problems sidelined her in the second half of the year, she decided to delay the decision.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 00:38 IST
Next Story

Civic body yet to write to govt seeking handover of Mahalaxmi Race Course plot

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 13: Latest News
close