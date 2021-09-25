scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 25, 2021
MUST READ

Sania Mirza earns shot at first title of 2021 season, reaches doubles final in Ostrava

Sania Mirza and her partner Shuai Zhang, who are seeded second, defeated Makoto Nonomiya and Eri Hozumi 6-2, 7-5 in the Ostrava Open semi-finals in one hour and 21 minutes.

By: PTI | Ostrava |
Updated: September 25, 2021 8:08:20 pm
Sania Mirza is a former doubles world number one. (File)

Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza reached her second final of the season with partner Shuai Zhang following a straight set win over Makoto Nonomiya and Eri Hozumi at the Ostrava Open, here on Saturday.

The second-seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals in one hour 21 minutes.

The 34-year-old Sania now has a chance to win her first title of the 2021 season. She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Live Blog
Match 37 : 25 Sep, 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad
VS
Punjab Kings
View all updatesView Scorecard
Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 25: Latest News