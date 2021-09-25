Sania Mirza earns shot at first title of 2021 season, reaches doubles final in Ostrava

Updated: September 25, 2021 8:08:20 pm
Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza reached her second final of the season with partner Shuai Zhang following a straight set win over Makoto Nonomiya and Eri Hozumi at the Ostrava Open, here on Saturday.
The second-seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals in one hour 21 minutes.
The 34-year-old Sania now has a chance to win her first title of the 2021 season. She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.
