Sania Mirza loses 26 kgs in 4 months, shares motivational post

Sania Mirza, who has returned to competitive tennis after a two-year hiatus, shared an Instagram post where she showed her journey of losing 26 kgs in four months in a bid to make a comeback to the sport.
Sania marked her return to tennis in style earlier this year, winning the Hobart International title in January, defeating the second-seeded Chinese duo of Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4 in the final alongside Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok. A three-time doubles Grand Slam winner, Sania is returning after a two-year hiatus – initially due to injuries and then welcoming her son in October 2018.
89 kilos vs 63 🙃 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can’t 😉 cause God knows how many of those we have around us 🙄😅If I can then anyone can 🙏🏽 #believe #mummahustles
