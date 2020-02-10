Sania Mirza loses 26 kgs in 4 months, shares motivational post

Sania Mirza returned to the WTA Tour in style earlier this year by winning the Hobart International title. (File Photo) Sania Mirza returned to the WTA Tour in style earlier this year by winning the Hobart International title. (File Photo)

Sania Mirza, who has returned to competitive tennis after a two-year hiatus, shared an Instagram post where she showed her journey of losing 26 kgs in four months in a bid to make a comeback to the sport.

Sania marked her return to tennis in style earlier this year, winning the Hobart International title in January, defeating the second-seeded Chinese duo of Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4 in the final alongside Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok. A three-time doubles Grand Slam winner, Sania is returning after a two-year hiatus – initially due to injuries and then welcoming her son in October 2018.

“89 kilos vs 63. we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby ..

“feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can’t cause God knows how many of those we have around us. If I can then anyone can,” Sania said in her post.

