First time I played for my country was when I got my independence, says Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday said that she received her Independence when she started playing for her country. In a video uploaded on Twitter, the 31-year-old, who is currently expecting a child with her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, sent her wishes to the Indian fans on Independence Day and talked about her struggles to become a sportsperson. “Women playing sport was somewhat considered a taboo or some kind of thing they are not supposed to do. I, for one, had a lot of people saying that to me, there were a lot of people who tried to tell me that you should not wear a certain thing or you’ll become too dark, Mirza said.

The winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles further added that she did not let anything come in between her path of success. “I was, obviously, not going to let restrictions like that come in my way of achieving my dreams,” she said.

Sania added that the day she started playing for India was the day she felt her independence. “The first time I played and won a point for my country was the first time that I felt that I got my independence. I wasn’t going to let the opinions of my naysayers determine the size of my success,” she said.

She further asked her fans: “That was my Independence Day. What was yours?”

The day I won the first point for my country on international turf was the day I got freedom from my naysayers. That was #MyIndependenceDay. When was yours? @olacabs pic.twitter.com/CjluBqg8OI — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 15 August 2018

On Tuesday, Sania was criticised for wishing Independence Day to Pakistan. One of her followers Romeo Gold 2.0 asked the tennis ace: “Happy Independence Day @MirzaSania.. aapka independence day aaj hi hai na (Your Independence Day must be today).” But Sania was quick to shut the trolls down and responded: “Jee nahi.. mera aur mere country ka Independence Day kal hai, aur mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj!! (No. My country and my Independence Day is tomorrow while my husband and his country’s is today!) Hope your confusion is cleared!! Waise aapka kab hai?? (When is yours?) Since you seem very confused..”

India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday.

