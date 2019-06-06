Sania Mirza celebrates Eid with family, shares pictures on social media

Sania Mirza shared pictures of her family celebrating Eid at their home in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This was also her first Eid with her son Izhaan – however, Mirza’s husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, couldn’t celebrate with the family, having been recalled to the ODI team for the ongoing World Cup.

Mirza shared with her 5.4 million Instagram followers pictures of Izhaan, sister Anam and parents Nasima and Imran. Mirza opened up about spending time with Izhaan in an interview with Times of India.

“Yes, this Eid is obviously special, as it’s my first one with Izhaan. It’s so amazing to be his mother and to be able to spend Eid in Hyderabad with him.”

The tennis player also commented on the difficulties of parenthood when both parents were athletes. “Shoaib definitely doesn’t get to spend as much time with Izhaan as he would like to. Also, with the World Cup on, he’s extremely busy travelling. Which is why we have to travel to him and try to make up for it.”

Shoaib Malik’s Pakistan have gotten off to an inconsistent start in the World Cup, with one win and one loss so far. They continue their campaign against Sri Lanka on Friday – a campaign which could keep Malik in England till July 14.

“We spend time together as a family in Dubai. We divide our time — between his travel and our work commitments — between different countries,” Mirza continued.