Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Sania Mirza, Caroline Garcia sail into Dubai Open doubles pre-quarterfinals

The Sania-Garcia combine will now meet the fifth-seeded duo of Saisai Zheng of China and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in the round of 16.

By: PTI | Dubai | Published: February 18, 2020 9:54:07 pm
Sania Mirza returned to action at the Dubai Open after recovering from a calf injury. (File Photo)

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Caroline Garcia registered a hard-fought win over Russia’s Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia’s Katarina Srebotnik to advance to the women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Dubai Open in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Indo-French pair beat their Russian opponents 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 in the first round match.

The 33-year-old Sania was returning to action at the Dubai Open after recovering from a calf injury which had cut short her campaign at the Australian Open in January.

Sania’s first Grand Slam outing after two-year maternity leave had ended with an early exit when the Indian ace retired mid-way during her doubles first-round match because of a right calf injury.

