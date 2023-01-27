Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lose mixed doubles final at Australian Open 2023

In the final Grand Slam event of her career, Sania Mirza, alongside compatriot Rohan Bopanna, narrowly missed out on the title. The duo, vying for their first Major together, were defeated 6-7 (2), 2-6 by Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final.

After a shaky start, Sania and Bopanna won four games in a row and gave themselves an opportunity to serve for the set, but Bopanna, who is usually reliable on that shot, could not hold, giving their opponents a way back into the tie. Stefani and Matos were able to drag the opening set into a tiebreaker despite facing a set point, which they won comfortably 7-2 after Sania netted two simple overheads.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

From thereon, the Brazilian pair began to grow in confidence and knew the match would be on their racquets if they held serve. 2-1 up on Sania’s serve, they took their chances by preying on her second serves, and Matos played the point of the match to get the break exchanging blows with Sania from the back of the court before hitting a backhand down the line which Bopanna volleyed out. They would eventually win three of the next four games, and win the match on Sania’s next service game.

Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos react in the mixed doubles final against India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

It was the 11th Grand Slam final of Sania’s storied career, in which she has won 43 doubles titles – including six Grand Slams – and spent 91 weeks as the World No. 1 women’s doubles career.

Bopanna, on the other hand, was playing a fourth Grand Slam final after winning his only title alongside Timea Babos at the 2017 French Open.

Sania put on a memorable show in the final Grand Slam match of her career, with some strong returns while keeping her brilliant forehand into play for much of the encounter. The Indian ace will now play her final tournament at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai – the city of her residence – next month.