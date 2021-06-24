Sania Mirza and Bethanie Mattek-Sands crash out of Viking International Eastbourne

By: PTI | Eastbourne |
June 24, 2021 1:27:32 pm
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their first round match in straight sets at the Viking International Eastbourne here.
The unseeded Indo-American pair lost 3-6 4-6 to the Christina Mchale and Sabrina Santamaria of USA in a match that lasted one hour 18 minutes late on Wednesday night.
The 34-year-old winner of six Grand Slams in doubles will pair up with Mattek-Sands in the women’s doubles event of Wimbledon, starting on June 28.
