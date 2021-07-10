Indian-American Samir Banerjee marches into Wimbledon boys’ singles final

Samir Banerjee, 17, continued his giant-killing march in the Wimbledon boys’ singles section, marching into the final with a three-set win over Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Banerjee will face Victor Lilov in the final on Sunday. This will be the first all-American boys’ final at Wimbledon since 2014.

Banerjee is of Bengali origin and currently lives in New Jersey in the USA. Having started his ITF junior career late, Samir has set the ITF Jr circuit on fire over the past year. His singles record reads a phenomenal 10 final appearances in 16 events so far.

In 1990, a 17-yer-old from Kolkata, Leander Paes, had won the Wimbledon boys singles title.