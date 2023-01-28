With improved serve and mental resolve, Aryna Sabalenka wins maiden Grand Slam title at Australian Open

There were two moments during Aryna Sabalenka’s 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final that perfectly encapsulated her journey to her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

The first came at the first point of the match. After what seemed like a nervous warmup, Sabalenka served first and immediately hit a double fault. Some in the crowd laughed nervously, and the 24-year-old had a wry smile on her face.

For a player that has so much ability from the baseline, with a power-packed game based developed around clean and precise groundstrokes, Sabalenka’s weakness on serve has always been perplexing. This time last year, she had played a tuneup event in Adelaide where she hit a remarkable 21 double faults in one match.

This year, however, she has fully reset that shot, working with a biomechanics specialist to rework her motion and toss. That helped her find much more fluency and confidence, evidenced by the ace she hit immediately after.

The second moment came in the fourth game of the second set. After being second-best for the encounter up until that point, Sabalenka finally broke serve and got a breakthrough, before immediately going on the back foot of her own. Power and talent have been associated with Sabalenka just as much as volatility and combustibility, and in the past, that was exactly the kind of high-pressure moment where the Belarusian would have crumbled.

Not this time though, as Sabalenka saved a break point with a remarkable overhead, followed it up with an ace, and never looked back.

Saturday’s encounter was a high-octane, high-quality final full of twists and turns, momentum shifts, incredible serving, and precise shotmaking, played out between two of the best players of this tournament, fittingly meeting in the summit clash.

Rybakina had cut a frustrated figure throughout the back end of last year for being overlooked despite being the reigning Wimbledon champion. The tours’ decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points did not allow her to climb the rankings, which meant assignments on outside courts, and brutal draws, both of which she was forced to navigate this fortnight, doing so in top form, without losing a set and defeating three former Major champions.

Slow start

It was Rybakina who flew out of the blocks in the first set, serving well and putting plenty of pressure on a nervy-looking Sabalenka, whose first-serve success rate began to drop as the opening set progressed. Rybakina took advantage by placing her return with a lot of depth into Sabalenka’s court, giving her no time to comfortably perform the slightly longer serve-to-forehand grip adjustment that comes with the Western grip.

After dropping the first, Sabalenka reset, finding clutch serves and settling into the match right from the opening moments of the second set.

Advertisement

For the 24-year-old, managing risk was absolutely key to the turnaround. So much of the success she has found during her time on tour has been built around the easy power she enjoys from the baseline. But to be able to reach the next stage, and perform at the elite level, the ability to merely overpower opponents is not enough, especially when reckless errors become such an overwhelming part of your game.

In the final, Rybakina also raised her level towards the end of the second set to match much of Sabalenka’s sensational shotmaking, using her experience to make her move on the court. But Sabalenka showed impressive resolve, not rushing into poor decision-making by sticking to the baseline where she was comfortable, waiting for the right opportunity to attack, and decreasing her margin for error while keeping her commitment to offensive tennis intact.

Sabalenka ended the match with 51 winners out of the total 110 points she won. Her extraordinary winners-to-total points ratio has been in and around 50 per cent throughout her time in Melbourne, making it difficult for anyone to keep up with her on the other side of the net.

By the seventh game of the deciding set, Sabalenka had found her range to impose herself on her opponent, who was surviving in the match on the back of her strong serve. Sabalenka finally found the breakthrough after taking a page from her opponent’s books, preying on second serves through deep returns and advanced court positioning.

Advertisement

As she stood on the baseline to serve for the match in an enthralling final, another twist was on the cards. Almost poetically, Sabalenka hit a double fault at championship point that took it to deuce, this time the nerves not allowing for a smile, as she needed to dig deep and save two break points before finally winning the tournament.

Sabalenka fell to the ground and fought back the tears, and Rybakina, true to form, did not show much emotion after playing her part in giving the Australian Open the distinction of having the match of the tournament.

It was ultimately, deservedly Sabalenka’s day. Her improvements in serve and work rate, as well as the balance she has been able to find by making her all-out attack playing style more sustainable, earned her a first Grand Slam title. If she can keep it up, there could be many more to come.