Sabalenka advances to Adelaide International women’s final, Iga Swiatek pulls out due to shoulder injury

Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Adelaide International women’s singles final with a 6-3, 6-2 win Saturday over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The world’s fifth-ranked player had five double-faults but finished the match with her sixth ace. Sabalenka won more than 80% of her points on her first serve and controlled the match from the baseline. She hasn’t dropped a set this tournament.

“I’m happy with the level I played,” Sabalenka said. “She’s playing a little bit different style, so I’m super happy that I was able to win this match.”

Sabalenka will meet either teenage qualifier Linda Noskova or top-seeded Ons Jabeur in the final on Sunday. They play their match later Saturday.

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play Daniil Medvedev in a night men’s semifinal.

The winner of that match will face Sebastian Korda, who advanced to the final after Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt midway through their semifinal.

Korda broke Nishioka’s serve in the opening game of the second set and the Japanese left-hander called a medical timeout for treatment on an apparent leg injury. Nishioka returned to play a few more points before retiring mid-game, with Korda leading 7-6 (5), 1-0. -AP

Swiatek pulls out of Adelaide due to shoulder injury

Poland’s Iga Swiatek serves to United States’ Jessica Pegula during their semifinal match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Poland’s Iga Swiatek serves to United States’ Jessica Pegula during their semifinal match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 tournament starting next week due to a right shoulder issue, casting doubts on her fitness before the Australian Open later this month.

The three-times Grand Slam champion crashed to a 6-2 6-2 defeat against American Jessica Pegula in the United Cup mixed teams tournament in Sydney on Friday and was in tears in Poland’s dugout after the contest.

“Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from Adelaide 2 due to right shoulder injury,” the WTA Insider said in a tweet.

“Number four seed Caroline Garcia takes Swiatek’s top line in the draw and the next player to be seeded, Danielle Collins, moves into Garcia’s vacated spot.”

The Adelaide tournament will begin on Monday. Swiatek will hope to shake off the issue in time for the season’s first major which runs from Jan. 16-29. – Reuters