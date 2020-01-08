Rohan Bopanna, Wesley Koolhof pair reach semis in Doha Open

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof reached the semifinals of the Doha Open. (File Photo) Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof reached the semifinals of the Doha Open. (File Photo)

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof reached the semifinals of the Doha Open with a straight-set win in Doha on Wednesday.

The third seed Indo-Dutch team knocked out the Swiss-American duo of Stan Wawrinka and Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-4.

The winners next take on second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor, who ousted the American team of Ken and Neal Skupski 6-7(2) 6-4 13-11 in a tough quarterfinal.

India’s Divij Sharan and his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak had lost the first round 6-7(4) 2-6 to French pair of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin at the USD 1,465,260 hard court event in the run-up to the Australian Open.

