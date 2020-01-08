Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 08, 2020

Rohan Bopanna, Wesley Koolhof pair reach semis in Doha Open

The third seed Indo-Dutch team knocked out the Swiss-American duo of Stan Wawrinka and Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-4.

By: PTI | Doha | Published: January 8, 2020 9:47:26 pm
Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof reached the semifinals of the Doha Open. (File Photo) 

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof reached the semifinals of the Doha Open with a straight-set win in Doha on Wednesday.

The third seed Indo-Dutch team knocked out the Swiss-American duo of Stan Wawrinka and Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-4.

The winners next take on second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor, who ousted the American team of Ken and Neal Skupski 6-7(2) 6-4 13-11 in a tough quarterfinal.

India’s Divij Sharan and his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak had lost the first round 6-7(4) 2-6 to French pair of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin at the USD 1,465,260 hard court event in the run-up to the Australian Open.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli aces another chase as India thrash Sri Lanka in Indore
Virat Kohli aces another chase as India thrash Sri Lanka in Indore
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 08: Latest News