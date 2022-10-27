scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Rohan Bopanna, Matwe Middelkoop enters in the quarterfinals of Erste Bank Open

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop had won their third title of the season in Tel Aviv early this month.

Rohan Bopanna in action (File)

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Dutch Matwe Middelkoop beat the Argentine pairing of Pedro Cachin and Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to progress to the quarterfinals of Erste Bank Open .

The Indo-Dutch combination defeated Cachin and Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 on Wednesday. Bopanna and Middelkoop will face Andres Molteni and Santiago Gonzalez next. The Argentine-Mexican pair of Malteni and Gonzalez defeated second seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6(6) 7-5 in another match.

Bopanna and Middelkoop had won their third title of the season in Tel Aviv early this month. The 42-year-old Indian had won two titles this seasons with compatriot Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 01:12:00 pm
