Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov in quarterfinals of Rotterdam Open

India’s Rohan Bopanna teamed up with Canada’s Denis Shapovalov to enter the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open with a hard-fought victory over Australia’s John Peers and Michael Venus here.
The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Peers-Venus 7-6 6-7 10-8 in a thrilling match at the ATP 500 event.
After winning the first set tie-break, the duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost the second in another close tie-break, as fortunes fluctuated.
However, the 39-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Shapovalov’s resolve to fight till the end.
Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday.
In men’s singles, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas clawed his way back from a set and a break down to beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(2) 6-3 6-1 and reach the last-16.
Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff to win 6-3 1-6 6-3 and advance, while Italy’s Fabio Fognini was upset 6-3 6-3 by Russia’s Karen Khachanov.
Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev knocked out Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2 6-3 in what was the shortest match of the first round, with the 22-year-old wrapping up the encounter in only 55 minutes after winning 91% of his first serve points.
