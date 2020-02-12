Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov in quarterfinals of Rotterdam Open

After winning the first set tie-break, the duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lost the second in another close tie-break, as fortunes fluctuated.

By: PTI | Rotterdam | Updated: February 12, 2020 2:12:00 pm
Rotterdam Open, Rotterdam Open Quarter final, Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov, Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov next match, tennis, tennis news, sports, sports news The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Peers-Venus 7-6 6-7 10-8 in a thrilling match at the ATP 500 event. (Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

India’s Rohan Bopanna teamed up with Canada’s Denis Shapovalov to enter the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open with a hard-fought victory over Australia’s John Peers and Michael Venus here.

The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Peers-Venus 7-6 6-7 10-8 in a thrilling match at the ATP 500 event.

After winning the first set tie-break, the duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost the second in another close tie-break, as fortunes fluctuated.

However, the 39-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Shapovalov’s resolve to fight till the end.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday.

In men’s singles, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas clawed his way back from a set and a break down to beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(2) 6-3 6-1 and reach the last-16.

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff to win 6-3 1-6 6-3 and advance, while Italy’s Fabio Fognini was upset 6-3 6-3 by Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev knocked out Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2 6-3 in what was the shortest match of the first round, with the 22-year-old wrapping up the encounter in only 55 minutes after winning 91% of his first serve points.

