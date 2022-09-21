Roger Federer’s farewell News conference Live: Ahead of Laver Cup, the 20-time grand slam winner speaks

Roger Federer's first press Conference after Retirement announcement: Ahead of the Laver Cup in London, the 20-time grand slam winner speaks on his call of hanging his boots and racquet.

Roger Federer farewell Conference Live Updates: Having announced that the upcoming Laver Cup will be his last event at the ATP tour, Roger Federer will be addressing a press conference in London ahead of the competition that begins on Friday, September 23. Federer took to his social media to share a letter and his audio calling it quits to a professional career that lasted across four decades.

On Tuesday, Federer joined his Team Europe teammate Stefanos Tsitsipas for a training session on the court and was later also accompanied by 11-time grand slam winner and the Team Europe captain, Bjorn Borg.

Powered by the big four of Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Team Europe are the favorites ahead of the competition. And with the tributes pouring in since last week’s announcement, all the eyes, from players to the fans, will be on Federer.