Roger Federer’s farewell News conference Live: Ahead of Laver Cup, the 20-time grand slam winner speaks

Roger Federer farewell Conference Live Updates: Having announced that the upcoming Laver Cup will be his last event at the ATP tour, Roger Federer will be addressing a press conference in London ahead of the competition that begins on Friday, September 23. Federer took to his social media to share a letter and his audio calling it quits to a professional career that lasted across four decades.
On Tuesday, Federer joined his Team Europe teammate Stefanos Tsitsipas for a training session on the court and was later also accompanied by 11-time grand slam winner and the Team Europe captain, Bjorn Borg.
Powered by the big four of Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Team Europe are the favorites ahead of the competition. And with the tributes pouring in since last week’s announcement, all the eyes, from players to the fans, will be on Federer.
Sandeep Dwivedi: Federer kept his rivals guessing and the world mesmerised. Having travelled with him for so long - suffered and celebrated with him - every fan thinks he knows the man more than the rest. He feels like the well-informed local who prides himself in being familiar with every nook and cranny.
Read here: The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the man with cult following
Tushar Bhaduri: His athletic prowess with balletic grace, along with sportsmanship and articulation on a whole range of topics took the sport to a whole new dimension.
Read here: Why Federer can’t be judged purely by numbers
Sandip G: No champion past or present — and he is a champion generously endowed with records of consequence — has blended accomplishments with artistry as seamlessly as Federer.
Read: With Roger Federer, you just switch on the television and fall in love, instantly and unconditionally.
Sriram Veera: From his parents, who were “ashamed” at one stage, to his wife Mirka and his first coach on the Pro tour Peter Carter, all helped him transition. Perhaps, the coach’s death in an accident finally pushed him to “not to be a wasted talent”.
Read: How a hot-headed Roger Federer turned into a calm and in-control graceful champion
If greatness was measured by the number of Grand Slams, Federer is not a GOAT. On the overall list of Grand Slam winners, he is third. But for players like Federer, there are pedestals that are much higher than podiums, writes Sandeep Dwivedi.
Read here: For tennis lovers, the pedestal he sits on is greater than any podium
The 20 time grand slam winner from Switzerland announced his retirement on social media via an open letter. Let's settle in with his words.
Read: Roger Federer pens a heartwarming letter to announce retirement from professional tennis after Laver Cup
Keep those tissues, napkins, or whatever you have to wipe out your tears ready. This one is going to be straight to the heart. This one is going to be emotional. Roger Federer addresses a press conference for the first time since he announced the upcoming Laver Cup to be his last event on ATP Tour, hence calling it quits to a professional Tennis career that lasted over a quarter of a century. Follow us as we take you through all that he says and all that we make of it.