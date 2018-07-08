Roger Federer suggests Wimbledon organisers reconsider all-white playing gear rule

Roger Federer is in the fourth round of Wimbledon. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer is in the fourth round of Wimbledon. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer has won a record eight grand slam titles at Wimbledon wearing complete whites. However, he is yet to have his underwear checked in forensic detail by an over-zealous official who is keen to enforce the tournament’s all-white clothing policy. Something, Austria’s junior singles player Jurij Rodionov had to endure last year when he was sent off the court after officials twice checked his underwear on the court and determined it was too dark to meet the tournament’s dress code.

Wimbledon’s insistence on an all-white playing gear, a rule going back to the 19th century, is strictly observed with only the tiniest amounts of colour allowed on shirts, shorts and dresses. World No 2 Federer respects that tradition but is desperate for the tournament to not to be too strict around the rule. “It’s good fun that it’s different but it would be nice to add a splash of colour, let’s just be honest for a second here,” said the 36-year-old.

“I understand that traditions are the way they are. I know that Phil Brook, the chairman right now, he believes in strict tradition, going back to the ’50s, ’60s. I get it. Back in the day, Borg and McEnroe walked out in red outfits. I’m not saying that should happen again. Maybe it would be nice if we mix it up a little bit more.”

“It also creates for the brands a challenge, how much different can you make white. There is ways to do it. They’re trying hard, let’s put it that way,” he said few days after wearing a Uniqlo shirt since his split with Nike. Federer signed a bumper $300 million deal with the Japanese clothing giant to end a career-long relationship with Nike.

Federer was pulled up in 2013 when his orange-soled shoes were deemed to have broken the code. But their have been worse offences on the famed grass courts.

In 2007, Frenchwoman Tatiana Golovin stunned fans with red shorts underneath her pristine white dress. She was allowed to play as the underwear was shorter than her dress. The post-match press conference featured 15 questions, 10 of which were around her flame-red under-garments.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams had to change her bra in a rain delay in 2017 as the pink straps were visible from her shoulders. Three years ago, Eugenie Bouchard created flutter by wearing a black bra under her white playing top.

This year, Australia’s John Millman became the latest player to be “checked on” by the underwear police when his choice was deemed to be too colourful. His father had to run off to a nearby store to find a white pair for his match against Milos Raonic. “I shouldn’t say this, but I have worn those undies, or similar types, for the last few years,” Millman told Australian reporters.

On the other end of the spectrum, seven-time women’s champion Serena Williams is a fan of the tradition. “I love it. I think it’s unique. I think against the green grass it’s just so pristine,” said the 36-year-old. “When you’re designing, you have to design something that’s white, which isn’t always easy. It’s cool.”

