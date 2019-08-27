Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal Live Streaming, US Open 2019: When and where to watch Sumit Nagal vs Roger Federer?

Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal Live Streaming, US Open 2019: Roger Federer will begin his campaign in the US Open 2019 against India’s Sumit Nagal in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The two athletes will face off against each other at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New Yorl. 20-time Grand Slam champion, Federer is the favourite against Nagal, who is making Grand Slam debut.

Nagal also received the backing of countryman and India cricket team captain Virat Kohli. In a post on social media Kohli said that he will cheering for Sumit Nagal as he battled Federer in a highly-anticipated 1st-round match. “congratulations to @nagalsumit for qualifying for the #USOpen. A humongous task facing the great

@rogerfederer, but we will be cheering for you. Best Wishes and Goodluck ?????? (sic),” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, here are all the details you need to know about the US Open match between Sumit Nagal vs Roger Federer-

When is the US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal?

The US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Where is the US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal?

The US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal will be played at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

What time does the US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal start?

The US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal will start at 4:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal?

The US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal will broadcast on Start Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1.

How do I watch online live streaming of the US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal?

The live streaming of the US Open match between Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal will be available on Hotstar.